The Cowboys are ready to ride once again.
Kiowa will get back to the diamond as the Cowboys set out on their 2023 fall baseball schedule.
After preseason action, the Cowboys will open the fall slate on the road Aug. 7 with a matchup against fellow Pitt 8 Conference school Crowder. Kiowa will then host its first home game of the season Aug. 10 as Battiest comes to town.
After matchups against Stonewall, Tupelo, and fellow Pitt 8 member Indianola, the Cowboys will see their first tournament action of the year Aug. 17-19 as they travel to face the field at the Varnum Tournament.
Kiowa will then have back-to-back Pitt 8 matchups on the road at Stuart and Haileyville Aug. 21-22, and will continue their highway journey with tournament action at Colbert Aug. 24-26.
The Cowboys will start the month of September at their own home field as they battle Smithville on Sept. 1. But will soon be back on the road for tournament play at Stuart Sept. 7-9.
Kiowa will wrap up the regular season on its home field, first with a game against Wapanucka Sept. 12. The Cowboys will then end the regular season how they started it with a matchup against Crowder Sept. 18 before entering postseason play.
Here is the complete 2023 Kiowa fall baseball schedule:
Aug. 7 at Crowder, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 10 vs. Battiest, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 11 at Stonewall, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 14 vs. Tupelo, 4 p.m.
Aug. 15 at Indianola, 4 p.m.
Aug. 17-19 at Varnum Tournament, TBA
Aug. 21 at Stuart, 4 p.m.
Aug. 22 at Haileyville, 4 p.m.
Aug. 24-26 at Colbert Tournament, TBA
Aug. 28 at Tushka, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 29 vs. Caney, 4 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Byng, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Smithville, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 5 at Cameron, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 7-9 at Stuart Tournament, TBA
Sept. 11 at Preston, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 12 vs. Wapanucka, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Crowder, 4 p.m.
Sept. 21-23 at Districts
Sept. 28-30 at Regionals
Oct. 5-7 at State
