The nonprofit Mental Health Association Oklahoma is going to launch new statewide COVID-19 virtual support groups this Saturday, April 11.
“We're offering support groups via Zoom for the public,” MHAO said in a press release, “along with closed groups for first responders and frontline responders, such as homeless outreach, day center workers, shelter workers, and volunteers for response debriefing.”
According to MHAO, Each support group is led by a mental health professional, but the real power of the groups is getting the chance to interact with other people impacted by mental illness or similar situations. "The group members have been there, and they can offer you advice that may open doors that you thought to be long shut and locked," MHAO said.
How to Join a Virtual Support Group:
New members can sign up through the Mental Health Assistance Center 918-585-1213 or 405-943-3700 or https://mhaok.org/mental-health-assistance-center
Interested persons need to indicate in the call or form that they would like to join a support group and which support group they wish to attend. If they are unsure, our coordinator can help them to determine the best fit for them.
A Coordinator will then forward contact information to the appropriate support group leader.
The support group leader will then reach out to the new members to connect them to the group meeting.
Support group leaders will need both a phone number to talk with the potential member initially and an email to invite them to the meeting.
NEW Virtual Support Groups: Managing Stress Related to COVID-19
Beginning April 11
Stress management support for First Responders answering the COVID-19 call: This group is a closed referral only group for police officers, fire fighters, emergency personnel, and medical personnel for response debriefing.
Tuesday at 4:00-5:00PM
Stress management support for Frontline Workers experiencing the COVID-19 impact: This group is a closed referral group for frontline responders such as homeless outreach, day center workers. shelter workers, and volunteers for response debriefing.
Thursday at 4:00-5:00PM
Stress management for the general population related to COVID-19: These groups are open to the general public for referral to join, this is for those having difficulty managing their stress related to the pandemic.
Monday at 7:00-8:00 p.m.
Tuesday at 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday at 7:00-8:00 p.m.
Thursday at 3:00-4:00 p.m.
Friday at 1:00-2:00 p.m.
Sat at 1:00-2:00 p.m.
Stress management for the general population related to COVID-19 and specific needs: These groups are open for referral to join for those in the general public with a specific mental health history (e.g., trauma, OCD) and heightened stress responses related to COVID-19.
Other Virtual Support Groups offered by MHAO:
Depression Management— Talk through struggles of depression and learn from others engaged in the recovery process.
First and third Monday at 6:15 p.m.
First and third Thursday at 6:00 p.m.
Anxiety — Discuss and develop coping skills for the thoughts and fears that are a part of anxiety disorders.
Second and fourth Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Second and fourth Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.
Bipolar - Discuss the challenges associated with bioplar disorder and share in the recovery process.
First and third Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) — This group is for people who suffered a trauma and are looking for support in their recovery.
First and third Monday at 6:15 p.m.
Survivors of Suicide — For a family member or friend of the person who died by suicide.
As a survivor – a family member or friend of the person who died by suicide – you may need help coming to terms with suicide. This group offers the opportunity to share, listen, teach and learn with others also overcoming the loss of a loved one to suicide.
For referal, contact Mental Health Assistance Center 918-585-1213 or 405-943-3700
Second and fourth Monday at 6:15 p.m.
First and third Thursday at 6 p.m.
Parents Supporting Parents — For caregivers of someone living with a mental illness.
Second and fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Second and fourth Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.
Strength and Serenity*
Receive guidance, support & healing in the journey after losing a loved one to a violent act.
*For referral, contact Lucinda Morte at 918-382-2454.
