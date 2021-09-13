McAlester Public Schools employees who are vaccinated or get vaccinated by Oct. 15 will receive a stipend.
Board of Education members unanimously approved a motion during Monday’s meeting to offer a one-time $500 stipend for any employee already vaccinated or who become fully vaccinated by Friday, OCt. 15.
“We’re trying to do everything that we can to incentivize keep our schools open,” Superintendent Randy Hughes said. “This isn’t a
Employees qualify for the stipend that comes from non-recurring federal funds if they are already vaccinated or become fully vaccinated by Oct. 15. The stipend will be paid to qualified employees on or before Dec. 17.
MPS reported on Aug. 31 it had 9 employees and 30 students test positive — with a total of 346 staff and students isolating due to positive tests or being a close contact.
Board members authorized Hughes on Aug. 31 to make COVID-19 related changes and he implemented a mask requirement unless students complete an opt-out form. He said about 8% of students districtwide opted out as of Monday.
Data on Monday showed three staff and 25 students testing positive — with a total of 112 out.
Scientific data and multiple studies show mask wearing helps limit spread of COVID-19.
“Experimental and epidemiological data support community masking to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2,” a CDC scientific briefing states.
Board member also voted to approve Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 as distance learning days districtwide.
Hughes said he hopes it will allow the district to alleviate any COVID-19 spread and evaluate preparedness if the district ever were forced to use distance learning.
