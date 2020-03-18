As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has prohibited non-essential visits to the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center and our outpatient clinics in Idabel, McAlester, Muskogee, Tulsa and Vinita.
Along with members of the public, we are asking Veterans not to visit unless it is essential.
All VA medical facilities have implemented screening measures for signs of respiratory illness and exposure to COVID-19. All visitors will be screened each time they enter the medical center or clinic. This protocol will be in place until further notice.
Due to the screening measures, Veterans should arrive 30 minutes early for their appointment. Only one visitor per Veteran will be allowed for Veterans who require assistance to get to and from an appointment, to provide support to inpatient Veterans in palliative or hospice care, and Veterans who are having major procedures.
Exceptions will be made on a case by case basis. No one under the age of 18 will be permitted in any VA facility or clinic, including infants.
Have Flu-Like Symptoms? Call or Message First
Important! Please do not come to a VA medical facility if you have flu-like symptoms. Please contact our Call Center at 888-397-8387.
VA offers virtual health care options including MyHealtheVet, VA Video Connect, and Annie App for Veterans that allow you to communicate with your provider and manage your self-care online. All you need is an internet connection and a smartphone, tablet, or desktop or laptop computer. More information on VA virtual health care.
For VA updates on COVID-19, please visit the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.