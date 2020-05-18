North and southbound US-69 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Electric Ave. and SH-113 for patching this week and in preparation for an upcoming pavement rehabilitation project through fall. Intermittent ramp closures can be expected at Electric Ave. and Hereford Lane during the project.
Additionally, crews will be placing barrier wall along US-69 over the next few days to move traffic onto the northbound lanes prior to Memorial Day in order to fully rehabilitate and resurface the southbound lanes. This will begin once the patching is complete.
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the $6.4 million project to Duit Construction of Edmond in February. The project is expected to be complete in early fall, weather permitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.