McAlester city councilors passed by a split 4-3 vote Thursday night a mandate to require the wearing of protective face masks in public.
A companion measure to declare the matter an emergency so it would take effect immediately failed to get the required votes needed — meaning the mandate is now not set to take effect for 30 days.
As it now stands, the ordinance passed by the council calls for a $100 fine for violators who are not wearing a protective face covering in public areas in McAlester.
Browne told the News-Capital earlier this week that he would personally have the fine provision stricken before a vote was taken on the ordinance, which requires everyone above the age of 5 to wear a protective face covering in public settings if they are not social distancing.
In response to a question from Ward 6 Councilor Zach Prichard during the Thursday night meeting, Browne also said he would act to have the fine removed from the ordinance "if this goes much further."
However, he did not act to remove the fine before the council passed the measure — so the $100 fine is now set to take effect within 30 days like the rest of the ordinance.
Browne did try to amend the measure after it had passed.
Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith, who made a motion to bring the face covering provision up for a vote, was also one of three councilors to vote against it. City Attorney Joe Ervin said that Smith would have to approve any amendment to the provision since it had already passed — and he declined.
The News-Capital asked Browne why he had not acted to remove the $100 fine prior to a vote — like he had told the News-Capital he would and he said he intended to do Thursday night.
"I was thinking about too many other things," Browne said. He indicated there is still time to remove the fine before the ordinance takes effect.
"It's not in effect for 30 days," he said. "Honestly, I didn't think it would pass."
The News-Capital asked Smith why he didn't allow the mayor to amend the measure after it passed to remove the $100 fine.
"I want to remove the whole dang thing," Smith said.
Browne said he intends to bring the matter before the council again before the 30-day time period elapses. The ordinance requires everyone above the age of 5 to wear a protective face covering in public settings if they are not social distancing.
Voting in favor of the mandate were Mayor Browne, Ward 2 Councilor Cully Stevens, Ward 4 Councilor James Brown and Ward 6 Councilor Prichard.
Voting "no" were Smith, Ward 3 Councilor Steve Cox and Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright.
