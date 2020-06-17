McAlester and surrounding areas will get some relief from financial struggles stemming from the impact of COVID-19.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Wednesday announced the state received $7.5 million in reimbursement applications from more than 60 cities and counties for coronavirus-related relief — and awarded $1.25 million to the city of McAlester.
“$1.2 million is going to go a long way to helping us, especially in our public safety area,” Browne said during a press conference in Oklahoma City.
“I’m proud to stand here today to announce that we have developed a system that is already garnering national attention from our peers in other states of how we’re distributing and setting this up,” Stitt said.
McAlester will receive a total of $1,250,413.93, according to Stitt’s office. That total includes $6,149.80 for paid sick and medical leave, $695.75 for telework capability improvements, $145.00 for other COVID-19 related expenses, $1,241,260.88 for COVID-19 dedicated payroll expenses, and $2,162.50 for communications and enforcement.
Pittsburg County is set to receive $48,996.84 in CARES Act reimbursements. The total includes $11,801.20 for telework capability improvements, $476.13 for other COVID-19 expenses, and $36,719.51 for COVID-19 dedicated payroll expenses.
Hughes County is set to receive $2,931.70 for public safety measures.
Stitt said the state is working with cities and counties on how to invest in public health safety measures and implement digital service methods.
He said funding will be delivered by the end of the month.
“The state is committed to helping all of our local governments navigate and reimburse them for all COVID-related expenses,” Stitt said.
Attending the press conference were Browne, Pittsburg County commissioner Charlie Rogers, and McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak along with leaders from the other agencies awarded funds.
Browne thanked the governor and the team for moving the process so quickly and everything they’ve done throughout the pandemic.
The mayor said McAlester and Pittsburg County area were able to limit exposure to the virus by closely following the governor’s guidelines for reopening through the OURS Plan to reopen the economy.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department shows Pittsburg County had 44 confirmed cases and just three active cases as of Wednesday.
Browne said during the press conference the city of McAlester moved quickly to telework and limiting public contact since the start of the pandemic.
He also thanked the governor for activating the Oklahoma National Guard, which assisted in COVID-19 decontamination protocols at a McAlester nursing home in April.
“The governor’s leadership on COVID-19 and the expediency in delivering these critical funds has been essential to our success, most especially in the public safety area,” Browne said.
Browne said the city had to make expensive adjustments.
City officials recently discussed the 2020-2021 fiscal year and said the general fund budget will have about $2.3 million less in revenue.
Stasiak has told the Local Economic Advancement and Development Committee “all departments are taking a 10% cut.” He has said 39 city employees are on furlough and 14 people retired early as the city’s workforce is down more than 25%.
Browne said the city will continue leveraging reimbursement opportunities necessary to enhance public safety due to the virus — and the reimbursement from the state will help.
“It doesn’t get us back to even by any means, but it does give us a little bit to work with,” he added.
