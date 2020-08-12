OKLAHOMA CITY — Don’t expect packed university stadiums this fall when Oklahoma’s football teams take to the field.
Though Oklahoma’s governor and the commissioner of the Big 12 aren’t issuing any official crowd size policies, officials with the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University and the University of Tulsa are all planning to implement “fan safety measures” that include limiting the number of people in their stands.
Though the Big 12 and American Athletic conferences have given fall sports the green-light, the state’s three top football schools say it won’t be business as usual for fans with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Gavin Lang, a spokesman for Oklahoma State, said “it’s premature to release an exact number for stadium capacity at this time.” However, OSU plans ensure that “adequate space is allotted between groups.”
OSU is slated to open against the University of Tulsa on Sept. 12.
The university will require face coverings be worn inside Boone Pickens Stadium to stop the spread of COVID-19. Plexiglass has been added to concession stands and other points of sale throughout the stadium.
And no tailgating will be allowed on OSU’s campus.
In a press release, the University of Oklahoma said it is finalizing policies and procedures that will be in place for the upcoming season, including “significant protocols for spectators” when its season kicks off Sept. 12.
It did not elaborate.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark said Wednesday the city has a group of people working to mitigate COVID-19 spread on the campus.
“The city has no control over limitation of stadium capacity or tailgating on university property, but we are working closely with the university to create the safest game day experience possible,” she said.
The University of Tulsa also plans to have limited stadium capacity for the 2020 season, said Don Tomkalski, a university spokesman.
“Details will be announced at an appropriate time,” he said.
The Big 12 Conference, of which OU and OSU are part, does not have a policy on fan capacity, said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby during a teleconference Wednesday.
He said that is “very much a local issue,” and noted that some states have limited stadium crowd sizes to 50% while others have 25% limitations.
“There are states that have said they don’t think it’s a good idea to have any fans in the stands,” Bowlsby said. “Fans of college football are a huge part of game day. I think we all agree, we’re not going to have full stadiums. You think about the challenges of disinfecting a weight room or a training room or a locker room, (and) you can imagine the challenges of disinfecting an entire stadium and then socially distancing. If you socially distance in the restroom line and put 6 feet between you and everybody else, you’d have a restroom line that was a mile and a half long. The practicality of it in today’s environment is certainly one component of it."
In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott is limiting stadium capacity to 50 percent, though sporting teams can choose to allow fewer or even no spectators.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has not issued any statewide guidance on crowd sizes at college sporting events.
Charlie Hannema, his spokesman, said with so much still in the air with college football, it’s premature to comment on that at this time.
“We will stay in contact with our universities, the Big 12 Conference and the American Athletic Conference — Tulsa — and evaluate what their plans are regarding fans during the 2020 season at the appropriate time,” he said.
