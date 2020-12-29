Time is running out for those who plan on making half-tax payments of their ad valorem property taxes this week at the Pittsburg County Courthouse — with several payment options offered.
Three of the options, including online payments and payments by regular mail or over the phone, are for those wanting to avoid making a trip to the Treasurer's Office at the Pittsburg County Courthouse to pay their taxes in-person, said Pittsburg County Treasurer Jennifer Lenox Hackler.
Half-tax payments are offered through Pittsburg County and the state of Oklahoma as a way of letting taxpayers spread their property tax payment across several months, as opposed to paying it all at once.
Those owing ad valorem property taxes have until Thursday, Dec 31, to make the half-tax payment if they prefer that option.
"We will be here until 5 p.m. on the 31st," Lenox-Hackler said for those who prefer to make their payments in-person at the Treasurer's Office on the first floor of the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Those paying their taxes in-person can enter the courthouse through the handicapped entrance on the left, or west side, of the main entrance, next to the Pittsburg County Genealogical and Historical Society.
"You must have your temperature taken and wear a mask," Lenox-Hackler said of requirements to enter the courthouse. Those who do not have a face mask or other protective facial barrier designed to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 will be supplied one at the temperature check station at the handicapped entrance.
Half-tax or full payments can also be made through regular mail. Payments can be made to the Pittsburg County Treasurers Office and can be mailed to the Treasurers Office at 115 E. Carl Albert Parkway; Room 102; McAlester, OK; 74501.
A postmark of Jan. 31 will be accepted as being mailed on time, even if it does not arrive in her office by Thursday, Lenox-Hackler said.
Payments can also be made with a credit card by phoning the Pittsburg County Treasurers Office at 918 423-6895 and providing the credit card information by phone, Lenox Hackler said, adding there's a 2.5% fee for that service.
Tax payments can also be made online by going to okcountytreasurers.com.
"It pulls up a map of Oklahoma," said Lenox-Hackler. Payment can be made by credit card or e-check, she said, with a 2.5% fee for payment by credit card, with a minimum fee of $1.95. A flat service fee of $1.50 is assessed those who pay by e-check, she said.
If the half-tax payment is made by the Dec. 31 deadline, then the taxpayer will have until March 31, 2021, to pay the other half without penalty.
However, if a half-tax payment is not made by the Thursday deadline, taxpayers will have until Jan. 15 to pay the entire amount without being assessed a late-payment penalty.
If no payment is made by Jan. 15, a penalty of 1.5% will kick in on Jan. 16. An additional 1.5% penalty will then go into effect for each succeeding month until the ad valorem taxes, plus penalties, are paid in full.
"We will be closed on Friday and will be back on Monday, January 4," Lennox-Hackler said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
