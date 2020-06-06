Family and friends cheered Saturday at Hook Eales Stadium as McAlester High School 2020 graduates walked across the stage to receive diplomas.
Sydney Collier, an MHS Class of 2020 co-valedictorian, thanked her parents, teachers, family and more for their support — and reminded fellow graduates to thank people supporting them as they celebrated graduation during Saturday’s commencement ceremonies.
“I ask that you celebrate and take in the joy from your accomplishments however I hope that you take in the moment to thank the people that got you here,” said Collier, who is also MHS student council president.
MHS Principal Mendy Tubbs recapped the changes made since schools were ordered to shutter buildings and implement distance learning instruction for the remainder of the semester.
Tubbs said the graduating class is part of the most connected generation in history — saying students used Google Meets, Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook, Zoom and more to communicate and continue learning while practicing social distancing.
“Just a few short weeks ago, our world changed in ways we could never imagine or adequately prepare for — but as McAlester Buffaloes do, you remained steadfast, resolute, determined and strong,” Tubbs said during the ceremony.
Class president Kaden Burmeier reminded his classmates of things they all shared in high school and challenged students to hang on to those memories.
He quoted Lil Uzi Vert’s song lyrics “This is my world so it's all in my favor,” saying classmates can mold the world around them as he congratulated everyone for graduating.
Co-valedictorian Danilynn Brown started her speech by thanking everyone involved in organizing the school’s Junior-Senior Street Prom held the previous night.
Brown talked about the academic challenges she faced as a child and urged classmates to continue working toward reaching their own goals.
Collier, another co-valedictorian, thanked her parents, family, and teachers for their support and challenged classmates to lead authentic and successful lives.
Logan Gearheart, another co-valedictorian, thanked family members for their support, and thanked classmates for memories made.
Gearheart told classmates they must all be kind, stay true and never settle in life.
Emma Quintana, another co-valedictorian, thanked family and teachers for their support and challenged everyone to remember their own support systems as they all prepare for the future.
She encouraged classmates to stay focused and have fun while being confident in pursuit of their goals.
Co-salutatorian Sarina Kirkhart recalled talent shows in elementary school; when Parker Intermediate Center flooded; grueling athletics workouts; and this year’s changes stemming from the pandemic.
“We have been through both good times and bad times, but what matters most is we did it together and pushed through,” Kirkhart said.
Zoie Newman, a co-salutatorian, reflected on how she and classmates learned and grew together.
She challenged classmates to not let high school be the highlight, but the first chapter of their lives and continue working toward their dreams.
