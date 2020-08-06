STUART — School board members unanimously voted Thursday to postpone the start of school by three days after Stuart Public Schools announced earlier in the day an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Stuart Public Schools Superintendent Tracy Blasengame said the employee was not in direct contact with any students and proper social distancing with masks were in use when that person was in the building earlier in the week. But school board members followed his recommendation to start school Aug. 20 as a precaution.
"That would give a full two weeks-plus for that particular staff member to make sure that any family members or anybody else wouldn't be infected," Blasengame said.
School board members also voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a distance learning plan for the upcoming academic year.
“Keeping in line with parental input and local desire to return to the classroom, while taking into consideration the health and safety our students and staff, Stuart Public Schools will have regular, in-person classes as well as a virtual distance learning option for students as we return to school this August,” the plan states.
A blended plan is also a possibility with students with the last name beginning with the letters A-M in class on Monday and Tuesday and N-Z on Thursday and Friday with a sanitation day in between.
To ensure equality of access, internet hotspots will be provided to students who does not have one of their own along with students having access to the school’s network between certain hours of the day.
The board approved a $350 stipend for teachers who attend training through Google. Officials said the money will come from CARES Act money received by the district.
Google Classroom Meets will be used by the teachers to stream live lessons to virtual students and will upload lessons for students for the virtual students who are not able to watch live. Lessons will also be streamed live if a closure is mandated.
The attendance police for virtual students will be the same as in-person students with six hours of instruction required per day school is in session.
Students who choose to be all virtual will not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities.
In the event the school moves to a blended plan, students in extracurricular activities will be permitted to continue as long as attendance and grade requirements are met as required by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
Blasengame also updated the board on the use of CARES Act funds used to purchase masks for every student, every staff member, face shields for staff members so that those smaller children can see their mouths move while teaching, bottle fill stations, hand sanitizer stations throughout the building, and outfitted desks with plexiglass on three sides.
“We don’t want to lose one life,” Blasengame said. “So we’re going to do what we can to help everybody.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.