District attorneys from across the state gathered via video conference Thursday to discuss how jury trials will be conducted later this year amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The discussion took place during a regular meeting of the District Attorneys Council.
Jari Askins, administrative director of the Courts, gave a presentation to the council about possible procedures during jury terms later this year amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Askins told the council about a pandemic judicial advisory committee consisting of 12 judges and two court clerks put together by Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Noma Gurich.
“Just trying to get their feedback on what’s happening in their areas, what they’re hearing from judges around their areas,” Askins said.
She said although most district attorneys know how their judge’s response will be, she wanted to make sure judges are relaying their thoughts on the matter.
“Those things need to be talked about before your swearing in of the first witness or voir dire,” Askins said.
Askins said some counties are thinking about once 12 jurors are picked, they will be seated in the gallery because social distancing will not be possible in the jury box, which would lead to the landscape of the entire courtroom changing.
“There’s a lot of logistics that I think are important for you all to have conversations if your judges are thinking about some of those things,” Askins said. “Waiting until July to have this conversation is too late.”
Concerns brought up by district attorneys include public and media access, masks, Marsy’s Law, and the potential of jurors not wanting to serve and using the threat of contacting COVID-19 as an excuse.
“We can’t wholesale close the courtrooms,” District 2 District Attorney Angela Marsee said.
Marsee said there has to be a solution such as using video fed into another courtroom to limit the number of people in the actual courtroom.
Another concern brought up by Marsee was if masks are required in the courtroom, how a jury can assess the credibility of witnesses, victims, and defendants if they testify and even for prosecutors and defense attorneys accessing possible jury members during voir dire.
“We gotta have some leeway with the masks,” Marsee said.
Marsy’s Law was also brought up as a concern by Marsee due to possible limits of how many people can be in the courtroom at one time.
“We can’t just say you’re not allowed to have a support person in the courtroom,” Marsee said.
Askins said the decisions will come down to county commissioners and district judges.
“There’s just a lot of discussions that I think needs to go one before August,” Askins said.
“There needs to be some continuity and some ability for everyone involved to understand how things are going to operate in any given courtroom,” said Trent Baggett, executive coordinator of the District Attorney Council.
District 7 District Attorney David Prater said there is some precedent from the high-profile Daniel Holtzcow trial where the presiding judge reserved a number of seats for the press and a certain number of seats for the general public.
“I think there’s a reasonable way to do that,” Prater said.
Two different district attorneys brought up the issue of potential jurors using COVID-19 as an excuse not to serve their terms, which could hurt the pool of jurors to choose from.
Askins suggested asking for larger pools to pick from and to do it early due to the fact that the jury management system used is under maintenance during the month of July.
District 14 District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said access and installation of technology “needs to be prioritized in the areas where the greatest number of people are going to aggregate.”
“We need to prevent the spread where it aggregates,” Kunzweiler said.
Kunzweiler also suggested every county should aggressively ask for money under the CARES Act to pay for the possibility of larger jury pools.
Askins said there shouldn’t be any added costs to the counties since her agency eats the expenses of jury summons costs and that counties should be able to be reimbursed under the CARES Act for laptops, webcams, and microphones purchased for courtrooms.
The concerns and suggestions made during Thursday’s council meeting will be presented by Askins to the pandemic judicial advisory committee.
