Oklahoma Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said she is disappointed after the state board voted to recommend instead of mandate coronavirus precautions for schools.
State board members first voted Thursday on a motion that changed a proposed plan with detailed COVID-19 protocols to a set of recommendations. After the motion passed to change the proposal to recommendations, a motion to reconsider failed.
A draft of the plan sets protocols for public schools to follow in accordance with the Oklahoma State Department of Health's COVID-19 Alert System.
Schools would have been required to follow protocols — like wearing required protective face coverings — that became more restrictive in areas with higher infection rates amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the board vote resulted in recommendations and left school districts to decide any safety mandates.
“Today’s vote is very disappointing and one that likely will stoke more concerns for teachers, parents and families with a new school year only weeks away," Hofmeister said.
"Now that the board has made its decision, we strongly urge districts across the state to do the right thing and demonstrate the ‘Oklahoma Standard’ by masking up and following social distancing guidelines," Hofmeister added. "In the meantime, the Oklahoma State Department of Education will continue working to secure the PPE our schools need.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Mid-Del teacher Kari Phillips said social distancing isn’t possible and students won’t stay away from each other. She was also concerned with the mental health impact on students transitioning to virtual learning model.
Tahlequah parent Jami Murphy said parents are “terrified” for their children and staff, asking the board to delay the start of school year.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order delaying the school year but the Kansas State Board of Education effectively blocked it yesterday with a 5-5 vote. Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to delay the school year.
Oklahoma state board member Estela Hernandez said decisions on COVID-19 mandates should be left to local districts.
Hofmeister and board member Carlisha Bradley said they believe the board needs to set the minimum for COVID-19 protocols and allow school districts to set more restrictive policies if needed.
Board member Jennifer Monies said several districts already had their own COVID-19 protocols and she worried what the state board decided might further complicate the matter.
McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members unanimously voted Monday to require protective face coverings for the upcoming academic year.
MPS also released its own plan with safety protocols for the year.
Superintendent Randy Hughes said students, staff and parents will be responsible for providing their own protective face coverings. Hughes and board members said they believe the move will help limit community spread of COVID-19.
Of 1,393 responses to a parent survey MPS conducted, 56.7% favored faculty and staff being required to wear masks, and 50.6% favored students being required to wear masks.
MPS staff survey results showed of the 276 responses, 57.2% favored staff wearing masks, and 53.6% favored students wearing masks.
