Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said deputies continue their investigation into an armed robbery at the Dollar General in Longtown just after 10 p.m. Sunday.
Morris said the suspect, a black man who was wearing a "COVID mask," came into the store and gathered more than $200 in merchandise before walking up to register.
“He pulled a gun out and brandished a firearm and took his stuff and the money,” Morris said.
The sheriff said the man then ran from the store. Deputies found a shirt matching the one worn by the man in the surveillance video outside of the store.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department at 918-423-5858.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.