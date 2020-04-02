Editor’s note: The News-Capital will print personal essays written by high school senior athletes who had their seasons cut short due to cancellations this year. To nominate a senior for submission, coaches may email dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
My name is Eli Prince and I am a senior athlete from Indianola High School. Let me begin by giving you a brief history of my athletic career at Indianola.
I participated in basketball, baseball, and track. My sophomore year of high school, I qualified for state in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash in track. I was the first student from Indianola to ever make it to state in track, (and) I was excited at the possibilities my junior and senior year might bring in this sport.
During my junior year of high school, I tore my ACL during a basketball game. I had to have reconstructive surgery, followed by seven months of physical therapy. This meant I would not be able to participate in spring baseball or track.
I worked hard through physical therapy with the goal of making it back stronger than ever in all sports, but specifically to return to state in track. Senior year started, and I was able to participate and excel in fall baseball and basketball.
I decided to forgo spring baseball and put 100 percent of my time and effort into training for the 100-meter and 200-meter dash in track in order to have a shot at state.
Unfortunately, the crushing news came that all spring sports would be cancelled due to COVID-19. I feel like the last chapter of my high school athletic career will be left unwritten.
My focus now is on the next goal in life: to attend college and become a physical therapy assistant. I want to help others that deal with injuries as I was helped. I plan on enrolling in summer courses and getting a part time job to help with my college expenses.
I am excited about the future.
