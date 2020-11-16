Winter sports are returning to Oklahoma, but with them are new challenges for school districts as they continue to combat preventing the spread of COVID-19.
For some schools, this will be the first time they are implementing fan measures for inside events, while others are adapting protocols already in place for their indoor sports.
McAlester athletic director John Homer said that it hasn’t been easy coming up with these plans and safety measures, but that the department has been committed to staying vigilant.
“It’s been tough, I’m telling you,” Homer said. “It’s been tough, but our people have been pretty good.”
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released considerations that schools can take for both players and fans in basketball and wrestling to help prevent further spread of COVID-19, but are leaving all final decisions to each individual school district.
Some of those considerations include limiting persons on a teams’ bench, socially distanced benches, social distancing in the stands, sanitizing game/match equipment, available sanitizer at the scorers table for players and officials, and the use of electronic whistles for officials.
Multiple area schools have also decided to limit the total number of fans, with the most notable being McAlester — cutting down attendance by more than half.
“We’re going to hand out game day passes. I’ve already talked to all of our opponents, we’re going to limit how many people they can bring to a varsity ballgame...We’re probably going to have around 300 people in (Bob Brumley Gymnasium). That’s probably going to be on the high part,” Homer said. “It’s going to be well below 50 percent.”
Non-football local schools have already begun their basketball seasons, with some measures being tested for the first time.
Many schools have instituted temperature checks at the door, as well as mandatory masks and a set number of game day tickets for fans for each school.
Other schools will have designated sides for both home and visiting fans. Patrons may also see separate concession lines or entrances to keep contact minimal.
COVID-19 numbers continue to rise across the country, with more than 144,000 Oklahomans having tested positive for the virus, with over 22,000 active cases statewide and more than 1,400 deaths.
In Pittsburg County, there are more than 200 active cases and 21 deaths, according to the latest reports from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Here is a list of schools that have announced fan COVID-19 protocols for winter sports:
CANADIAN
Masks required, temperature checks, social distancing
CROWDER
Temperature checks, masks required, social distancing, fan limits
HAILEYVILLE
Fan limits, social distancing
HARTSHORNE
Masks required, temperature checks, fan limits, social distancing
INDIANOLA
Masks recommended, social distancing, home fans sit east side, visiting fans sit west side, separate concession lines
KIOWA
Masks required, home fans sit east side, visiting fans sit west side
MCALESTER
Masks required, fan limits, social distancing
PITTSBURG
Masks required
QUINTON
Masks required (3rd grade and above), temperature checks
STUART
Masks required, temperature checks, fan limits, social distancing
WILBURTON
Masks required, temperature checks, fan limits, social distancing
