A contractor working for Public Service Company of Oklahoma was transported to the hospital Tuesday following an incident that left thousands without power, according to a PSO spokesperson.
“There was some work being done at the substation in McAlester on Electric and there was an incident inside the substation that resulted in about 5105 customers in the McAlester to be without power,” PSO External Affairs Manager Frank Phillips said.
Phillips said crews were able to restore power to the McAlester area incrementally “by switching and moving stuff around and got all customers back online by 5:40 p.m.,” Phillips said.
“I understand the incident did involve a contractor,” Phillips said. “The whole incident remains under investigation.”
McAlester Fire Chief Brett Brewer said one individual was transported by McAlester Fire to the hospital but did not have any additional details on the incident.
Phillips said there was no additional information immediately available on the cause of the incident or the condition of the contractor that was transported to the hospital.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
