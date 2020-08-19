Drivers are arriving at the Expo Center in McAlester, where thousands of individual pieces of personal protective equipment are being distributed to schools throughout southeastern Oklahoma.
Thanks to a state program and regional distribution efforts through the Office of Emergency Management, every student who attends schools and every adult who works in them will be given face masks to help protect them from the spread of COVID-19.
Face shields, gloves and gowns are also headed to schools through the program.
“We have PPEs for 77 schools in nine counties,” said McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe. “Each child will receive two masks and each adult at a school will receive two masks.”
The gloves, face shields and gowns each school receives will be utilized by the schools as needed, he said.
Enloe said most of the PPE for schools in Pittsburg County had been picked up by early Wednesday, with drivers from outlying counties set to arrive Wednesday and Thursday.
“We’ve coordinated with the local emergency management within the counties,” Enloe said. “They’re working with their schools.”
In addition to Pittsburg County, the Expo Center in McAlester is serving as the distribution center for schools in Latimer, LeFlore, Pushmataha, Choctaw, McCurtain, Bryan, Coal and Atoka counties. Enloe said lots of personal protective equipment is being distributed from McAlester to schools in the nine counties, including:
• 90,680 gowns
• 60,596 youth face masks
• 37,302 adult face masks
• 70,800 extra-large gloves
• 59,300 large gloves
• 46,000 medium gloves
• 16,300 small gloves
• 2,714 face shields
On Wednesday, Robin Porter pulled in with a pickup truck to pick up PPE for Lakewood Christian School. Assistant McAlester Fire Chief Benny Brooks and Jeremy Busby helped load boxes filled with PPE onto the truck bed.
Brooks and McAlester Fire Chief Brett Brewer are part of the Emergency Management Command Center activated because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Other involved include the Pittsburg County Health Department, the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County.
Like others, Brooks was glad to help assist in distributing the PPE.
“A lot of these schools may not be able to come up with masks,” Brooks said. “It’s an opportunity to help them.”
Porter spoke of her appreciation for the protective gear headed to Lakewood Christian School.
“This will help keep our kids safe and our employees safe,” she said.
Two members of the Oklahoma National Guard, Specialist Lakin Wolf and Josiah Wolf, are attached to the Pittsburg County Health Department and were helping with the distribution.
In addition to Pittsburg County, the Expo Center in McAlester is serving as the distribution center for schools in Latimer, LeFlore, Pushmataha, Choctaw, McCurtain, Bryan, Coal and Atoka counties.
Enloe said this is a great example of everyone working together. He planned for the mass distributions to be completed this week.
“It’s been a couple of long days but we hope to be finished by noon on Thursday,” said Enloe.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
