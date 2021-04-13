Two COVID-19 vaccination events in Pittsburg County are still on as planned Tuesday — with one switching away from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a federal recommendation.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday morning recommended a pause in using the single-dose J&J vaccine while they investigate six rare occurrences of blood clotting in women 6-13 days after receiving the vaccine.
Pittsburg County/Regional Health Department Administrator Juli Montgomery said a vaccine event in Krebs on Tuesday would be switching away from the J&J vaccine and an event in McAlester would only use Moderna doses.
“We will not be using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution for our community,” Montgomery said.
Federal authorities said the clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and all six were in women between 18 and 48.
Nearly 7 million people in the United States have received J&J shots with the majority reporting no or mild side effects.
Moderna and Pfizer, the other two authorized vaccines in the U.S., were not affected by the recommendation.
A vaccine event at the community center in Krebs, Oklahoma was set to administer the J&J single-dose before Montgomery said her department would instead supply Pfizer.
“We want to make sure that we’re as safe as possible during the pause,” Montgomery said.
The event was a partnership with a local restaurant offering free spaghetti and a meatball for anyone who received the vaccine.
Montgomery said another scheduled event in Pittsburg County would not be affected after the J&J announcement.
A previously scheduled event at the Expo Center in McAlester will only supply the second dose of Moderna for those with appointments to receive it.
Montgomery said her department will not use the J&J shot while it is under investigation.
CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday regarding the cases. The Federal Drug Administration is also investigating the cause of the clots.
Federal authorities recommend anyone experiencing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the J&J shot to contact a health care provider.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
