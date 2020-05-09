As of this advisory, there are 4,490 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are four additional deaths; two of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 6-May 7.
One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Delaware County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Pittsburg County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Washington County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
There are 270 total deaths in the state.
The OSDH published its third expanded weekly epidemiology and surveillance report on COVID-19, highlighting the continued downward trend in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in relation to overall testing being conducted in Oklahoma. A copy of this week’s Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report can be found here.
OSDH is excited to partner with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma to bring Caring Vans to our state's under-served areas for COVID-19 testing. Caring Vans will be at select locations today. COVID-19 testing is open to everyone; individuals do not need to exhibit symptoms to be tested. More information on our testing site locations can be found here.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 4,490
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 90,721
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 95,869
**Currently Hospitalized 177
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 822
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 2
Total Cumulative Deaths 270
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-05-09 at 7:00 a.m.
