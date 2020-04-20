The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted daily life around the world. In addition to temporarily closing many businesses and schools in Pittsburg County, it has also halted field work to complete the 2020 United States Census. However, progress is still being made by phone and online.
“This is troubling because Pittsburg County experienced an undercount in the 2010 U.S. Census, causing it to lose over $37 million dollars in federal aid over the past ten years,” said Melissa Landers, coordinator of the Choctaw Nation’s effort to prepare the tribe for the 2020 count. The Choctaw Nation has been partnering with the cities and counties within its service territory to ensure the best possible Census count.
A direct link exists between the number of people who respond to the Census, and the amount of federal money given to the community in which they live. Most federal agencies use Census population data to determine how much money is allocated for schools, road construction and repair, public works, law enforcement, and other key aspects of daily life.
In Pittsburg County, where all field work to complete the Census is stopped until at least mid-June, the response rates have been lagging—in some areas severely. As of the week ending April 18, the county’s response rate was only 23.7%.
For McAlester it was 40.8%. For Canadian it was 1.3%; Crowder, 1.8%; Haileyville, 5.2%; Hartshorne, 36.3%; Indianola, 7.6%; Kiowa, 6.4%; Quinton, 7.3%; and for Savanna, 4.4%.
“One issue is that many people use post office boxes or live on rural routes, and none of those people have heard yet from the Census Bureau,” Landers said. “Because they haven’t received their unique Census identification number, they believe they can’t fill out the Census online or by phone. Fortunately, they can.”
The Choctaw Nation has identified four easy steps for filling out the Census without having received a unique Census ID. For information consult its website, www.choctawnation.com/2020Census.
Choctaw Nation cartographers have also built an interactive map showing response rates, by county and city. Its information is refreshed daily. A link to the map is on the webpage, or may be accessed at https://bit.ly/census-response.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.