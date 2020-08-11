This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Shane Lovelace, 30, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Brian Dean Hamilton, 46, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Scott Jefferson, 49, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Lee Eldon Bain, 33, Wilburton — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Jackie Leon Murrin, 62, McAlester — Assault and battery
Tammy Kay Fergsuson, 58, Canadian — Protective order violation
Gregory Joseph Harris, 41, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence
Charles C. Tinley, 54, Stigler — Protective order violation
Sabrina Lachelle Seals, 27, McAlester — Protective order violation
Rita Kay Smith, 48, Eufaula — Trespassing after being forbidden
Kody Linn Hitch, 50, no address given — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Bryan Joe Beck, 44, Savanna — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, aggravated domestic assault and battery, malicious injury to property under $1,000
Brandon Michael Wolfe, 27, McAlester — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Jerry Ray Luna Jr., 36, Canadian — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Christopher Shannon McLennan, 32, McAlester — Larceny of automobile, knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance
David Shannon Loveall, 55, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction
Keegan Prescott Van Dickens, 21, Eufaula — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, altering firearm serial number, reckless conduct with firearm
Gregory Scott Grimes, 36, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
Kayla Branam, 30, McAlester — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute
Justin Bradley Cole, 32, Hartshorne — Possess firearm after former felony conviction
Lisa Dawn Simmons, 57, McAlester — Burglary in the third degree
Joshua Rany James Johnson, 22, Quinton — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation
Paul Alec Parker Jr., 29, McAlester — Aggravated domestic assault and battery, resisting an officer
Lawanna Renee Pogue, 37, Hartshorne — Falsely personate another to create liability, operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal, failure to carry insurance/security verification form
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Sean Brooks Rowell, 37, McAlester, received a one-year sentence in the custody of the Pittsburg County Jail for knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Jason Brian Parker, 38, Henryetta, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jamie Marie Sullivan, 43, Vian, received a six-month suspended sentence for obstructing officer.
William Otto Beard, 43, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for threaten to perform act of violence.
Clayton Carter, 38, Eufaula, was ordered to pay fines and court fees for operating vehicle with expired tag/decal and driving without a valid driver’s license.
Leslie Renae Wiley, 32, Savanna, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.
Jennie Lee Watson, 47, Wilburton, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Rodney Adams, 36, Holdenville, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Ariel C. Gardner, 28, Tulsa, received a three-month suspended sentence for unauthorized use of a credit card.
Alan Rhine III, 35, McAlester, received a 90-day suspended sentence for trespass after being forbidden.
Shane Lovelace, 30, McAlester, received three concurrent one-year suspended sentences for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Natalie Burrage, 37, Atoka, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated and transporting open container of alcoholic beverage.
Heather Lynne Howard, 42, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.
Three counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance, two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing after being forbidden were dismissed against Sean Brooks Rowell, 37, McAlester.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Sean Brooks Rowell, 30, McAlester, received two concurrent five-year sentences in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
Two felony counts of prepare/distribute/exhibit obscene material were lowered to two counts of misdemeanor outraging public decency and received two concurrent six-month sentences in the custody of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department.
Michael David Fillpot, 42, McAlester, received a five-year suspended sentence for distribution of controlled dangerous substance.
Felony bringing contraband into jail/penal institution was reduced to misdemeanor possession of controlled dangerous substance against Ashley Romines, 34, Tulsa. Romines received a one-year suspended sentence.
Gerald Thomas Scott, 38, McAlester, received a 13-year suspended sentence for assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious injury to property over $1,000.
Mary Hollene Allen, 27, Tulsa, received an 18-month deferred sentence for burglary in the second degree.
Terry Joe Hall, 47, Stuart, received three concurrent one-year deferred sentences for larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle, burglary in the second degree, and malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Assault with a dangerous weapon was dismissed against Sean Brooks Rowell, 30, McAlester, due to failure of prosecuting witness to cooperate.
Cruelty to animals was dismissed against Brendan Zachary Owens, 33, McAlester, due to a failure of prosecuting witness to cooperate.
Aggravated assault and battery was dismissed against Devon Latrell Spencer, 24, McAlester, in the interest of justice and for further investigation.
