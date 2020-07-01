The Oklahoma Youth Expo is excited to launch the Exposition for the Youth of Oklahoma Fall Classic livestock show, set to be held September 18 through 20, 2020 at the Stephens County Fairgrounds in Duncan, Oklahoma.
This youth livestock show is open to all Oklahoma youth livestock exhibitors who were eligible to show at the Oklahoma State Fair. Show rules will be similar to that of the Oklahoma State Fair and will be released soon on okyouthexpo.com. Entries will open August 14 and be due August 28, 2020.
Species eligible to show at the EYO include market steers, breeding beef heifers, market barrows, breeding gilts, market wether sheep, breeding ewes, market wether goats and breeding does.
“Amid the cancelation of the Oklahoma State Fair, our team at the Oklahoma Youth Expo believes it is critical to provide an opportunity for our ag youth exhibitors to have a venue to exhibit their livestock,” said president of Onward Endowment, Tyler Norvell. “Therefore we have launched the EYO, the Exposition for the Youth of Oklahoma Fall Classic.
“The hard work and dedication our ag youth put towards their livestock projects needs to be recognized and rewarded,” Norvell said. “We hope to see you in Duncan in September.”
A full schedule for the Exposition for the Youth of Oklahoma Fall Classic can be found here.
The Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives is the official Title Sponsor of the EYO and we are thankful for their commitment to Oklahoma’s ag youth.
Premiums have not been set at this time. If you are interested in sponsoring the EYO Fall Classic, please contact Tyler Norvell at tyler@okyouthexpo.org.
In addition to the junior show, there will also be an open heifer show. Questions can be directed to Richie Oakes at 580.572.8395.
We encourage all participants to download the Oklahoma Youth Expo app, which can be found on the App Store and Google Play for the most current information.
For more information on the Exposition for the Youth of Oklahoma visit okyouthexpo.com/eyo.
