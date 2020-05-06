Like we’ve done the last few years, we will still have a candidate forum for the upcoming elections. Unlike previous years, we’ve made adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We will still provide a forum for voters to hear from candidates in the primary elections set for June 30 because we believe everyone should be informed about local issues before going to vote.
But we also want to help prevent community spread of the coronavirus — so this upcoming candidate forum will be held online only.
Like in previous years, our event will be livestreamed and available online with stories in the next day’s paper. But we will not open it to the public due to the pandemic.
The date for this forum will be determined soon as plans are being finalized.
After we finalize plans, we will invite each candidate to our virtual forum so we can still provide information for voters before they head to the ballot boxes. We will also announce the final plans in the paper and online.
We normally encourage people to attend this event to become more informed about local issues and the candidates — but public safety is a top priority during this pandemic.
This move will help us all continue practicing social distancing while still hearing how candidates hope to solve problems in our areas.
Candidates will also soon be asked to answer questions for Q&As that will appear on our front pages and online leading up to election day.
We thank everyone for their understanding as we make this change.
We applaud candidates for their interest in public service and look forward to hearing from them about local issues.
We hope that everyone will take this opportunity to become more informed and then go vote to make your voice be heard.
McAlester News-Captial Editorial Board
