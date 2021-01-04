The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 494 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Jan. 4. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 306,771
267,573 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 36,646
Total statewide deaths: 2,552
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 3,213
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 2,694*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 25
Active Pittsburg County cases: 494 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, 0 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 1/4; 24 at long-term care facilities as of 12/31)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 306,771 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
3,455 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 5 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Cherokee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garfield County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garvin County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
There are 2,552 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 306,771 *Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 12/31/20) 2,394,318 *Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 12/31/20) 2,691,172 Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations (As of 12/31/20) 1,750 Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations (As of 12/31/20) 160 Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 17,493 Total Cumulative Deaths 2,552
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-01-04 at 7:00 a.m.
