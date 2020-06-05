As of today, OSDH’s COVID-19 dashboard is publishing city and zip-code level data on active and recovered COVID-19 cases.
OSDH will also return to the reporting of nursing home and long-term care facility data in the daily Governor’s executive order report. Moving forward, the agency will report by facility, providing an aggregated number of staff and residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We appreciate the efforts and counsel of Attorney General Hunter to enable OSDH to continue reporting the most comprehensive and transparent COVID-19 data that our agency is dedicated to providing Oklahomans,” said OSDH Interim Commissioner Lance Frye.
“The State has been committed to making data-driven decisions to address the presence of COVID-19. I applaud and welcome the return of city and zip code-level COVID-19 reporting and the publishing of COVID-19’s impact on each long term care and nursing home facility,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “I appreciate the collaboration of Commissioner Frye and Attorney General Hunter to interpret recent changes in law and to deliver a quick resolution in the best interest of public health and Oklahoma’s economy.”
Today (6/5), the Tulsa Health Department is offering free specimen collection for COVID-19 testing during the Unity in the Community food distribution event at the 36th Street North Event Center from 4-7 p.m. Testing will be set up next door in the parking lot of the Greater Union Baptist Church, 955 E 36th St N, Tulsa, OK 74106. No appointment is necessary. Individuals can walk up, bike or drive-thru. Call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 with questions. Additional testing information can be found here.
The FDA issued a new video resource explaining the different categories of diagnostic and antibody tests in the fight against COVID-19; please click here to view the video and learn more about the different tests.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Due to technical difficulties, we are unable to provide updated COVID-19 numbers at this time. Updated data will be available on our dashboard at coronavirus.health.ok.gov as soon as possible.
