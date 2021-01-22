The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported three more COVID-19 deaths in Pittsburg County Jan. 22. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 365,992
330,478assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 32,327
Total statewide deaths: 3,187
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 3,850
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 3,492*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 30
Active Pittsburg County cases: 328 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, 2 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 1/21; 26 at long-term care facilities as of 1/14)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
This week, 76 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level and one is in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 365,992 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,564 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 47 additional deaths identified to report.
One Carter County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Four in Custer County, one female in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Delaware County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Grady County, three females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Haskell County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Hughes County, one female in the 18-35 age group.
One in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kiowa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Le Flore County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Three in Logan County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Mayes County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in McIntosh County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Muskogee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Oklahoma County, one female in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okmulgee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Ottawa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Pittsburg County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Texas County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Eight in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washington County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 3,187 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 365,992
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,674,361
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,025,993
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,491
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 143
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 20,692
Total Cumulative Deaths 3,187
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2021-1-22 at 7:00 a.m.
