Technical issues will delay today's COVID-19 update, according to an Oklahoma State Department of Health release. We will update as soon as information becomes available.
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
This week, there are 3 additional counties in the “orange” risk zone. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Alert map is updated every Friday in the Situation Update. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
