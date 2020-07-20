The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 25,433 confirmed cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 statewide Monday. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
19,750 have recovered statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 5,231
Total cases in Pittsburg County: 87
Total recovered in Pittsburg County: 69*
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 3
Active Pittsburg County cases: 15
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Yellow
This Low (Yellow) risk phase means COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community at an increased level, and the risk of infection is elevated.
Viral testing and containment measures are able to identify most cases from a known source.
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
Due to technical data entry issues, case counts for Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20 are low and do not reflect real-time data. OSDH’s Acute Disease Service is working diligently to resolve these technical issues and will continue to provide reporting of COVID-19 information that Oklahomans have come to expect from OSDH. In the meantime, Oklahomans who receive a positive test result through a State lab will continue to be promptly notified and connected to contract tracing efforts.
In its efforts to continuously develop robust contact tracing across the State, the OSDH will begin using text messaging in addition to phone calls to reach out to contacts. We will release more information on this new development including what contacts can expect to see in a text notification.
There is one additional death. None were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 452 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 25,433
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 7/17) 450,675
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 7/17) 479,547
**Currently Hospitalized (As of 7/17) 547
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 2,403
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 452
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-07-20 at 7:00 a.m.
