The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 9,354 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 statewide as of Thursday following a six-hour delay.
7,071 have recovered statewide*
Total cases in Pittsburg County: 47
Total recovered in Pittsburg County: 39*
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 3
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
There is two additional deaths listed by the OSDH.
There are 366 total deaths in the state.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
