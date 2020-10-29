Novel Coronavirus

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Pittsburg County's 21st death associated with COVID-19 along 164 active cases Oct. 29. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.

Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 120,193

103,919 assumed recoveries statewide*

Total active cases statewide: 14,968

Total statewide deaths: 1,306

Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 1,277

Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 1,092*

*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.

Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 21

Active Pittsburg County cases: 164 (12 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, zero at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 10/29. The State of Oklahoma has changed the reporting of long-term facilities from daily to weekly.) 

Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange

This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.

Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.

VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE

VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE

Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-10-29 at 7:00 a.m.

