The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 215 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg Couny with the majority attributed to an outbreak at a local prison. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 72,284
61,026 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 10,334
Total statewide deaths: 924
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 840
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 606*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 19
Active Pittsburg County cases: 215 (112 at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center as of 9/15)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 72,284 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 12 additional deaths identified to report. One death was identified in the past 24 hours.
Three in Canadian County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group and one female and one male 65 or older age group.
One in Cotton County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Johnston County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Muskogee County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Nowata County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Oklahoma County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 924 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases
72,284
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 955,312
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 1,040,699
**Currently Hospitalized 528
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 5,610
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 924
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-09-16 at 7:00 a.m.
