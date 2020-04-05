As of this advisory, there are 1,252 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported six cases in Pittsburg County as of April 5.
There are an additional four deaths:
Three in Cleveland County, two males and a female older than 65.
One in Seminole County, a male older than 65.
There are 46 total deaths in the state.
The OSDH continues to support COVID-19 response operations across Oklahoma. In addition to county health departments operating testing sites, the agency's central warehouse is operating seven days a week to address emergency personal protective equipment (PPE) and supply restocking needs of medical system providers, local health departments, emergency management and first responders.
Warehouse operations involve the efforts of OSDH staff, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, the Regional Medical Response System and the Oklahoma Department of Forestry drivers who are moving a combination of assets from the federal Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) and incoming supplies ordered by the state in order to support the needs of frontline workers in Oklahoma.
Local public health departments around the state continue to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state. Find the drive-thru locations by clicking here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 1,252
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative* 1,401
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 330
Deaths 46
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-04-05 at 7:00 a.m.
COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases Deaths
Adair 18 0
Atoka 1 0
Beckham 1 0
Bryan 3 0
Caddo 4 0
Canadian 33 1
Carter 1 0
Cherokee 12 0
Choctaw 2 0
Cleveland 171 11
Comanche 39 0
Cotton 4 0
Craig 3 0
Creek 44 1
Custer 5 0
Delaware 12 0
Garfield 5 0
Garvin 9 0
Grady 7 0
Grant 1 0
Greer 25 1
Jackson 4 0
Kay 30 1
Kingfisher 3 0
Kiowa 1 0
Latimer 4 1
Le Flore 1 0
Lincoln 7 0
Logan 6 0
Love 2 0
Major 1 0
Mayes 9 1
McClain 12 0
McCurtain 1 0
McIntosh 1 0
Muskogee 20 2
Noble 6 0
Nowata 9 0
Oklahoma 265 10
Okmulgee 11 0
Osage 27 2
Ottawa 11 0
Pawnee 22 1
Payne 20 0
Pittsburg 6 0
Pontotoc 7 0
Pottawatomie 12 0
Rogers 13 0
Seminole 2 1
Sequoyah 4 1
Stephens 9 1
Texas 2 0
Tillman 1 0
Tulsa 240 8
Wagoner 47 2
Washington 35 1
Woodward 1 0
Total 1,252 46
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of
infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting
the counties that contain a positive case.
