The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 83 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County, the lowest since Aug. 6. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 55,550
47,186 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 7,586
Total statewide deaths: 778
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 553
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 455*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 15
Active Pittsburg County cases: 83
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 55,550 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 15 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garfield County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Haskell County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kingfisher County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Le Flore County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Lincoln County, two females and one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Oklahoma County, one female in the 36 - 49 age group and one male in the 65 or older group.
Two in Rogers County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one female in 65 or older age group.
There are 778 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 55,550
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 790,299
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 855,824
**Currently Hospitalized 552
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 4,673
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 778
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-08-27 at 7:00 a.m.
