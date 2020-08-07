The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 42,255 confirmed cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 statewide Friday. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
35,001 have recovered statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 6,654
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 310
Total recovered in Pittsburg County: 165*
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 3
Active Pittsburg County cases: 142 (+53 since 8/7/20)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
This week, there are 9 fewer counties in the “orange” risk zone. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 42,255 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 7 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Creek County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Okfuskee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group and one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 600 total deaths in the state.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 42,255
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 643,560
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 693,309
**Currently Hospitalized 561
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 3,555
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 600
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-08-06 at 7:00 a.m.
