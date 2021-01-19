The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 370 active cases of COVID-19 and an additional death in Pittsburg County Jan. 19. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 358,374
319,201 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 36,136
Total statewide deaths: 3,037
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 3,772
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 3,376*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 26
Active Pittsburg County cases: 370 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, 13 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 1/15; 22 at long-term care facilities as of 1/7)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 358,374 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,988 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 43 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Blaine County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Caddo County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Canadian County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Comanche County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Craig County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Four in Delaware County, four females in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Garfield County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grady County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Jackson County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Logan County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Marshall County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Mayes County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Murray County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Muskogee County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Noble County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Nowata County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Oklahoma County, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Ottawa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pawnee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Payne County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pittsburg County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Wagoner County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Woodward County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 3,037 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 358,374
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (as of 01/15/21) 2,601,000
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (as of 01/15/21) 2,943,409
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations (as of 01/15/21) 1,684
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations (as of 01/15/21) 182
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 20,095
Total Cumulative Deaths 3,037
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2021-1-19 at 7:00 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.