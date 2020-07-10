The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 19,092 confirmed cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 statewide Thursday.
14,648 have recovered statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 4,028
Total cases in Pittsburg County: 71
Total recovered in Pittsburg County: 60*
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 3
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Yellow
This Low (Yellow) risk phase means COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community at an increased level, and the risk of infection is elevated.
Viral testing and containment measures are able to identify most cases from a known source.
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
There are 6 additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours.
One in Garvin County, male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Muskogee County, male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Tulsa County, two males and one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 416 total deaths in the state.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health announces the Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System; a four-tiered risk measurement tool with corresponding color categories that identify the current COVID-19 risk level. This tool offers the public and local elected officials an easy way to recognize each county’s risk level. OSDH will update the alert system every Friday in the 11AM Situation Update based on a 7-day rolling average of new cases.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 19,092
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 391,982
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 414,197
**Currently Hospitalized 487
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 1,949
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 416
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-07-10 at 7:00 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.