The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Thursday the locations of COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites throughout the state.

The Pittsburg County Health Department was listed as one of 14 sites throughout the state.

According to the OSDH, COVID-19 screening and testing services at the Pittsburg County Health Department are available by appointment and instructions will be provided at the time the appointment is made.

Appointments for drive-thru testing can be made by calling 918-423-1267. A photo ID is required.

OSDH says if you have symptoms of COVID-19 and need emergency assistance, please call ahead to your local emergency room so they can meet you outside of the facility to beginning the screening process. If symptoms are minor, or you are not in distress, please avoid using an emergency room for being screened and tested for COVID-19.

Other locations in the state and requirements are listed below:

Adair County Health Department

When: Friday, April 3, 2020

Where: Stilwell Memorial Hospital, 75343 US-59, Westville, OK

Contact: (918) 696-7292

Beckham County Health Department

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020

Where: Elk City Convention Center, 1016 Airport Industrial Rd, Elk City, OK

Contact: (580) 225-1173

Bryan County Health Department

When: Friday, April 3, 2020

Where: Choctaw Nation Parking Garage, 4216 US-69, Durant, OK 74701

Contact: (580) 924-4285

Carter County Health Department

When: Thursday April 3, 2020

Where: Carter County Convention Center, 2401 N Rockford Rd, Ardmore, OK 73401

Contact: (580) 223-9705

Comanche County Health Department

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday & Friday, April 2-3, 2020

Where: Urgent Care Clinic, 3811 W. Gore, Lawton, OK

Contact: (580) 248-5890

Criteria for testing at drive-thru testing sites:

Must be 18 or older.

Currently experiencing fever (>100.4 degrees F) AND cough or shortness of breath.

Garfield County Health Department

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020

Where: Chisolm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue, Enid, OK 73701

Contact: (580) 233-0650

Criteria for testing at drive-thru testing sites:

Must be 18 or older

Currently experiencing fever (>100.4 degrees F) AND cough or shortness of breath.

Jackson County Health Department

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday & Friday, April 2-3, 2020

Where: 401 W. Tamarack, Altus, OK

Contact: (580) 482-7308

Criteria for testing at drive-thru testing sites:

Must be 18 or older

Currently experiencing fever (>100.4 degrees F) AND cough or shortness of breath.

Kay County Health Department

When: By appointment only

Where: 433 Fairview Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601

Contact: (580) 762-1641

COVID-19 screening and testing services are available by appointment only.

Instructions for drive-thru services will be provided at the time the appointment is made. Photo ID required.

Mayes County Health Department

When: Friday, April 3, 2020

Where: Mayes County Event Center/Fairgrounds, 2150 NE 1st, Pryor, OK 74361

Contact: (918) 825-4224

Oklahoma County Health Department

Requirements: Oklahoma County residents must be screened first for COVID-19 by their medical provider and referred to the local drive-thru site for a test. County employees will come out to the patient’s car during his or her scheduled time to administer the test.

Pottawatomie County Health Department

When: Thursday & Friday, April 2-3, 2020

Where: Citizen Potawatomi Nation Community Development Corporation, 1545 S Gordon Cooper Dr, Shawnee, OK

Contact: (405) 273-2157

Tulsa Health Department

When: By appointment only

Contact: (918) 582-9355

For vulnerable populations who are under- or uninsured, call the Tulsa Health Department first for a phone screening by public health professionals to determine eligibility.

If you are insured, please contact your health care provider for screening and testing.

Specimen collection location is confidential and by appointment only.

Instructions for drive-thru services will be provided at the time the appointment is made. County employees will come out to the patient’s car during his or her scheduled time to collect a specimen sample.

Woodward County Health Department

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday & Friday, April 2-3, 2020

Where: Woodward County Event Center, 105A Temple Houston Dr, Woodward, OK

Contact: (580) 256-6416

Criteria for testing at drive-thru testing sites:

Must be 18 or older

Currently experiencing fever (>100.4 degrees F) AND cough or shortness of breath.

 

