The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Thursday the locations of COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites throughout the state.
The Pittsburg County Health Department was listed as one of 14 sites throughout the state.
According to the OSDH, COVID-19 screening and testing services at the Pittsburg County Health Department are available by appointment and instructions will be provided at the time the appointment is made.
Appointments for drive-thru testing can be made by calling 918-423-1267. A photo ID is required.
OSDH says if you have symptoms of COVID-19 and need emergency assistance, please call ahead to your local emergency room so they can meet you outside of the facility to beginning the screening process. If symptoms are minor, or you are not in distress, please avoid using an emergency room for being screened and tested for COVID-19.
Other locations in the state and requirements are listed below:
Adair County Health Department
When: Friday, April 3, 2020
Where: Stilwell Memorial Hospital, 75343 US-59, Westville, OK
Contact: (918) 696-7292
Beckham County Health Department
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020
Where: Elk City Convention Center, 1016 Airport Industrial Rd, Elk City, OK
Contact: (580) 225-1173
Bryan County Health Department
When: Friday, April 3, 2020
Where: Choctaw Nation Parking Garage, 4216 US-69, Durant, OK 74701
Contact: (580) 924-4285
Carter County Health Department
When: Thursday April 3, 2020
Where: Carter County Convention Center, 2401 N Rockford Rd, Ardmore, OK 73401
Contact: (580) 223-9705
Comanche County Health Department
When: 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday & Friday, April 2-3, 2020
Where: Urgent Care Clinic, 3811 W. Gore, Lawton, OK
Contact: (580) 248-5890
Criteria for testing at drive-thru testing sites:
Must be 18 or older.
Currently experiencing fever (>100.4 degrees F) AND cough or shortness of breath.
Garfield County Health Department
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020
Where: Chisolm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue, Enid, OK 73701
Contact: (580) 233-0650
Criteria for testing at drive-thru testing sites:
Must be 18 or older
Currently experiencing fever (>100.4 degrees F) AND cough or shortness of breath.
Jackson County Health Department
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday & Friday, April 2-3, 2020
Where: 401 W. Tamarack, Altus, OK
Contact: (580) 482-7308
Criteria for testing at drive-thru testing sites:
Must be 18 or older
Currently experiencing fever (>100.4 degrees F) AND cough or shortness of breath.
Kay County Health Department
When: By appointment only
Where: 433 Fairview Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601
Contact: (580) 762-1641
COVID-19 screening and testing services are available by appointment only.
Instructions for drive-thru services will be provided at the time the appointment is made. Photo ID required.
Mayes County Health Department
When: Friday, April 3, 2020
Where: Mayes County Event Center/Fairgrounds, 2150 NE 1st, Pryor, OK 74361
Contact: (918) 825-4224
Oklahoma County Health Department
Requirements: Oklahoma County residents must be screened first for COVID-19 by their medical provider and referred to the local drive-thru site for a test. County employees will come out to the patient’s car during his or her scheduled time to administer the test.
Pottawatomie County Health Department
When: Thursday & Friday, April 2-3, 2020
Where: Citizen Potawatomi Nation Community Development Corporation, 1545 S Gordon Cooper Dr, Shawnee, OK
Contact: (405) 273-2157
Tulsa Health Department
When: By appointment only
Contact: (918) 582-9355
For vulnerable populations who are under- or uninsured, call the Tulsa Health Department first for a phone screening by public health professionals to determine eligibility.
If you are insured, please contact your health care provider for screening and testing.
Specimen collection location is confidential and by appointment only.
Instructions for drive-thru services will be provided at the time the appointment is made. County employees will come out to the patient’s car during his or her scheduled time to collect a specimen sample.
Woodward County Health Department
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday & Friday, April 2-3, 2020
Where: Woodward County Event Center, 105A Temple Houston Dr, Woodward, OK
Contact: (580) 256-6416
Criteria for testing at drive-thru testing sites:
Must be 18 or older
Currently experiencing fever (>100.4 degrees F) AND cough or shortness of breath.
