As of this advisory, there are 5,398 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE OSDH INTERACTIVE COVID-19 PAGE.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW DATA BY COUNTY.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW DATA BY CITY.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW DATA ON RECOVERIES.
There are no additional deaths.
There are 288 total deaths in the state.
On Sunday, OSDH reported 78 new positive COVID cases, for a total of 5,310 positives, and today the agency is reporting 88 new positive COVID-19 cases, for a total of 5,398 positives.
Of today’s new positive cases, 64% were in Texas County, where the agency is partnering with the CDC, businesses and the community on a robust testing and tracing strategy to contain and minimize further spread of COVID-19 throughout this region. More details on this effort can be read here.
Through a partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and The Caring Foundation, OSDH is deploying Caring Vans providing free COVID-19 testing to underserved communities in Oklahoma City, increasing testing accessibility. COVID-19 testing is open to everyone 16 and older; people do not need to exhibit symptoms to be tested. This week, a Caring Van will be at the Latino Community Development Agency (lcdaok.com). More information can be found here.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 5,398
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 5/15) 117,807
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 5/15) 123,954
**Currently Hospitalized (As of 5/15) 180
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 885
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 288
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-05-18 at 7:00 a.m.
