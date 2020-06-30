The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 13,757 confirmed cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 statewide Tuesday.
10,085 have recovered statewide*
Total cases in Pittsburg County: 58
Total recovered in Pittsburg County: 46*
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 3
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
There are two additional deaths; neither occurred in the past 24 hours.
One in Rogers County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Mayes County, a female in the 36-49 age group.
There are 387 total deaths in the state.
Governor Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Lance Frye, M.D. will provide an update on the State’s response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. today in the Governor’s Large Conference Room at the Oklahoma State Capitol. A live stream will be available on Gov. Stitt’s Facebook page.
The OSDH has launched a new testing site dashboard, which includes an interactive map and updated site contact information. Please call test sites to make an appointment and confirm hours of operation before visiting.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 13,757
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 327,840
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 343,623
**Currently Hospitalized 315
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 1,520
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 387
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-06-29 at 7:00 a.m.
