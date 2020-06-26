The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 12,343 confirmed cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 statewide Friday.
8,817 have recovered statewide*
Total cases in Pittsburg County: 55
Total recovered in Pittsburg County: 43*
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 3
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
There are two additional deaths; none of them occurred in the past 24 hours.
One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in McCurtain County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
There are 377 total deaths in the state.
The OSDH has launched a new testing site dashboard, which includes an interactive map and updated site contact information. Please call test sites to make an appointment and confirm hours of operation before visiting.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 12,343
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 298,434
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 312,454
**Currently Hospitalized 308
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 1,393
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 377
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-06-26 at 7:00 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.