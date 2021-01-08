The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 440 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Jan. 8. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 320,586
280,430 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 37,453
Total statewide deaths: 2,703
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 3,379
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 2,2914*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 25
Active Pittsburg County cases: 440 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, 3 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 1/8; 24 at long-term care facilities as of 12/31)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
This week, 76 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" and one county in the "yellow" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 320,586 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
3,504 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 31 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Choctaw County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Comanche County, three males in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Latimer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Le Flore County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Lincoln County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Logan County, one female in the 18-35 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Murray County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Oklahoma County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Osage County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Pawnee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Sequoyah County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Texas County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Seven in Tulsa County, two females in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,703 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 320,586 *Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,477,328 *Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,799,072 Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,784 Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 177 Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 18,418 Total Cumulative Deaths 2,703
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2021-1-08 at 7:00 a.m.
