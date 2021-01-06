The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 412 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Jan. 6. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 311,573
274,657 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 34,283
Total statewide deaths: 2,633
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 3,273
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 2,836*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 25
Active Pittsburg County cases: 412 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, 3 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 1/5; 24 at long-term care facilities as of 12/31)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 311,573 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
3,506 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 62 additional deaths identified to report.
Six in Bryan County, one male in the 18-35 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Seven in Comanche County, two females in the 65 or older age group, five males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Creek County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Grady County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Hughes County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Jackson County, one male in the 18-35 age group.
One in Jefferson County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Six in Kay County, four females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Latimer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Le Flore County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Logan County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Mayes County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in McCurtain County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Murray County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Nowata County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Oklahoma County, one male in the 36-49 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Payne County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Sequoyah County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
13 in Tulsa County, one male in the 36-49 age group, two males in the 50-64 age group, seven females in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Wagoner County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washington County, one female in the 36-49 age group.
There are 2,633 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 311,573
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,447,350
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,759,122
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,823
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 171
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 17,886
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,633
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2021-1-06 at 7:00 a.m.
