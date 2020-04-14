As of this advisory, there are 2,184 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are nine additional deaths:
One in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Major County, a female in the 18-35 age group.
One in Mayes County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Pittsburg County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Pontotoc County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Rogers County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Wagoner County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Osage County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are 108 total deaths in the state.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has established a task force, including nurses and epidemiologists, to work with long term care facilities through onsite consultation, assessment and training to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in facilities. The agency also is distributing shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) to facilities.
OSDH continues to work with hospitals to prepare for a surge to the medical system in the coming weeks.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 2,184
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens 26,085
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 28,225
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 488
Deaths 108
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-04-14 at 7:00 a.m.
COVID-19 Cases by County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair
|28
|2
|Alfalfa
|1
|0
|Atoka
|1
|0
|Beaver
|1
|0
|Beckham
|1
|0
|Bryan
|4
|0
|Caddo
|10
|0
|Canadian
|62
|3
|Carter
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|20
|1
|Choctaw
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|277
|17
|Comanche
|52
|0
|Cotton
|5
|0
|Craig
|9
|0
|Creek
|60
|3
|Custer
|7
|0
|Delaware
|71
|0
|Dewey
|1
|0
|Garfield
|7
|1
|Garvin
|10
|0
|Grady
|12
|0
|Grant
|2
|0
|Greer
|49
|4
|Jackson
|7
|0
|Jefferson
|1
|0
|Johnston
|2
|0
|Kay
|45
|4
|Kingfisher
|6
|0
|Kiowa
|2
|0
|Latimer
|4
|1
|Le Flore
|3
|0
|Lincoln
|10
|0
|Logan
|7
|0
|Love
|2
|0
|Major
|2
|1
|Marshall
|1
|0
|Mayes
|14
|3
|McClain
|18
|0
|McCurtain
|6
|0
|Murray
|1
|0
|Muskogee
|25
|2
|Noble
|6
|0
|Nowata
|11
|0
|Okfuskee
|1
|0
|Oklahoma
|474
|19
|Okmulgee
|14
|0
|Osage
|59
|8
|Ottawa
|22
|0
|Pawnee
|27
|2
|Payne
|28
|0
|Pittsburg
|11
|1
|Pontotoc
|10
|1
|Pottawatomie
|28
|3
|Rogers
|28
|1
|Seminole
|7
|1
|Sequoyah
|11
|2
|Stephens
|15
|1
|Texas
|6
|0
|Tillman
|1
|0
|Tulsa
|358
|19
|Wagoner
|98
|5
|Washington
|118
|3
|Woodward
|1
|0
|Total
|2,184
|108
