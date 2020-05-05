A McAlester long-term care facility reportedly has eight confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff and residents.
Six residents and two staff members at McAlester Nursing and Rehab tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s report as of late May 4.
“McAlester Nursing & Rehab continues to do everything we can to ensure the best possible care of our residents,” Administrator Dana Sandmann said in a prepared statement. “Resident and staff safety are our top priority.”
Sandmann said the facility is working under the guidance of county and state health department officials in response to the confirmed cases.
The patients’ names were not made public due to patient privacy laws.
“We would like to let the community know how appreciative that we are for the many cards, calls, acts of kindness and prayers that we’ve received during this time,” Sandmann said.
The numbers bring the total of confirmed cases linked to a long-term care facility in Pittsburg County to 11 cases and one death, according to OSDH data. The report lists one resident and one employee at Belfair of McAlester, and one COVID-19 related death of a resident at Mitchell Manor.
OSDH reported 4,127 cases, 247 deaths and 2,830 recovered patients statewide as of May 5 — including 39 cases, two deaths, and 31 recoveries in Pittsburg County.
The state health department reported 925 cases and 102 deaths in Oklahoma were linked to long-term care facilities — or 22% of total cases and 41% of total deaths related to the coronavirus.
According to OSDH data, COVID-19 has been most deadly among Oklahomans 65 years and older with 1,222 confirmed cases and 192 deaths — or 30% of all cases and 78% of all deaths.
An Oklahoma National Guard team helped with COVID-19 sanitation protocols at Mitchell Manor on April 22 as part of a COVID-19 decontamination mission.
Lt. Col. Geoffrey J. Legler told the News-Capital at the time the team was decontaminating the facility and testing residents at the request of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Pittsburg County Health Department.
He said the team consists of Army medics and members of the Oklahoma National Guard 63rd Civil Support team.
Capt. Vanessa LaGrange, officer in charge of the mission, commended the nursing homes for working with the team to follow additional sanitation protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC recommends long-term care facilities: restrict all visitation except for certain compassionate care situations, such as end of life situations; restrict all volunteers and non-essential healthcare personnel (HCP), including non-essential healthcare personnel (e.g., barbers); cancel all group activities and communal dining; and implement active screening of residents and HCP for fever and respiratory symptoms.
