As of this advisory, there are 7,059 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are two additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the other died on May 28.

One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in McClain County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

There are 347 total deaths in the state.

This week's Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report is now available. Reports from weeks past can be found here.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Confirmed Positive Cases 7,059

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 214,598

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 223,245

**Currently Hospitalized 158

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 1,029

Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1

Total Cumulative Deaths 347

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-06-06 at 7:00 a.m.

