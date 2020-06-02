What the local response to coronavirus might look like

As of this advisory, there are 6,692 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are five additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours, all died between May 11 and May 30.

One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

Three in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 and older age group and one female in the 50-64 age group.

One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 339 total deaths in the state.

By the end of today, the COVID-19 data tracker will resume showing COVID-19 data for all 77 counties, to include counties that are smaller than 20,000 population. On Monday, OSDH announced that the agency will no longer be able to publish COVID-19 data by city, zip code, or by long-term care and nursing home facility due to the State’s Catastrophic Emergency Declaration expiring on May 31, 2020. For more information on this change, please click here.

OSDH released a Contact Tracing Overview document explaining the purpose of contact tracing in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and informing the public on what to expect when contacted by a health department contact tracer. A copy of the full contact tracing release can be found here.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Confirmed Positive Cases 6,692

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 197,965

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 206,116

**Currently Hospitalized 124

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 994

Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0

Total Cumulative Deaths 339

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-06-02 at 7:00 a.m.

