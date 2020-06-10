What the local response to coronavirus might look like

As of this advisory, there are 7,480 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are two additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours, all died between June 4 and June 8.

One in Cleveland County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Seminole County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

There are 355 total deaths in the state.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Confirmed Positive Cases 7,480

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 229,817

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 239,005

**Currently Hospitalized 150

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 1,075

Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0

Total Cumulative Deaths 355

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-06-10 at 7:00 a.m.

