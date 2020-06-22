As of this advisory, there are 10,733 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There is one additional death; it did not occur in the past 24 hours.
One in Grady County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are 369 total deaths in the state.
As previously announced, the OSDH encourages Oklahomans to seek COVID-19 testing both prior to attending large-scale gatherings and in the days following, and to wear a mask when physical distancing is a challenge. With active COVID-19 cases on the rise, OSDH is well positioned to support and partner with local government leaders and communities with free testing, resources, and local public health guidance. To learn more, click here.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 10,733
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 6/19) 271,925
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 6/19) 283,875
**Currently Hospitalized (As of 6/19) 197
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 1,268
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 369
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-06-22 at 7:00 a.m.
