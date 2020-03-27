There are two confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County and one in Latimer County, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Friday morning.
The OSDH releases a daily report with updated information on the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases — which included two positive cases in Pittsburg County and one in Latimer County on Friday morning.
Pittsburg County Health Department officials also confirmed the two coronavirus cases in a press release. The Pittsburg County Emergency Management Operations Center is working with local officials, community partners, and state resources to mitigate spread of the virus, according to the release.
The OSDH reported 322 positive cases and eight deaths statewide as of the Friday advisory.
McAlester Regional Health Center announced Thursday night that it received a result from the first confirmed COVID-19 case at its facility.
A hospital representative said MRHC was notified of the positive coronavirus result Thursday night for a patient who has been in isolation at the facility since the patient arrived a few days earlier.
“The hospital has been anticipating this moment for several weeks and continues to stress how important it is that our community follows the guidelines from our medical professionals and the CDC,” MRHC officials said in a prepared statement.
“Expanded testing statewide is identifying more cases of COVID-19," MRHC continued. "Please be assured that McAlester Regional Health Center continues to be engaged to meet the demand of COVID-19 in our region.”
MRHC officials said the hospital is treating the patient in an isolated area that include negative air pressure rooms that keep persons under investigation away from other patients in the facility.
COVID-19 is a virus that caused a respiratory illness outbreak that started in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, in late-2019 that led to a global pandemic.
Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath and most patients recover, but the disease can lead to more severe illnesses, according to the OSDH.
Anyone developing a fever, shortness of breath or cough should contact their primary care physician or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (877) 215-8336 or 211 for assistance. Uninsured potential patients can call 211 for community resources.
Upon a positive test result, public health officials initiate an investigation by notifying the patient and provider to investigate and conduct tracing procedures.
State officials report short supplies of testing materials. OSDH announced it plans to establish four mobile test sites in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kay, and Pittsburg counties to develop best practices.
The initial phase started Wednesday with 100 test kits and limited testing supplies available at sites in Pittsburg and Kay counties. Sixteen samples were collected from Pittsburg County and tests are being processed by the Oklahoma Public Health Laboratory, according to the OSDH.
“With the number of cases rising each day, the OSDH urges the public to follow the Governor's ‘Safer at Home’ executive order," OSDH stated.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday afternoon that all non-essential businesses must close in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases. The closures were among actions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as numbers increase statewide.
Stitt also banned all gatherings of 10 or more people, ordered all elderly and vulnerable Oklahomans to stay home until April 30, and suspended elective surgeries.
The following is the OSDH COVID-19 advisory from March 27, 2020:
As of this advisory, there are 322 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. New counties with cases include Caddo, Cherokee, Choctaw, Latimer and Pittsburg counties. These counties will now be required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.
There was an additional death in Oklahoma, a male in his 70s in Creek County. There are eight total deaths in the state.
Governor Kevin Stitt, Secretary of Science and Innovation Dr. Kayse Shrum, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Jerome Loughridge will hold a press conference later today to discuss the state's new COVID-19 testing supply that arrived Thursday as well as the state's expanding capacity to process thousands of COVID-19 tests per day.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is evaluating the data obtained from the satellite testing sites and will continue to provide updates on the progress of additional sites opening in the coming days.
With the number of cases rising each day, the OSDH urges the public to follow the Governor's "Safer at Home" executive order advising vulnerable populations and those over the age of 65 to stay home until April 16 and for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16. The CDC also recommends the public to stay home, practice social distancing, hand washing, and specifically for those who are sick to isolate for up to 14 days.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 322
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative* 1,084
Hospitalizations 105
Deaths 8
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 55
State Public Health Laboratory 113
Other 154
TOTAL 322
COVID-19 Cases by Age Group
Age Group, Years Cases Deaths
00-04 3 0
05-17 5 0
18-35 54 0
36-49 64 1
50-64 81 2
65+ 115 5
Total 322 8
Age Range: 0-95 years Median age: 58
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Gender Cases Deaths
Female 165 2
Male 157 6
Total 322 8
COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases Deaths
Adair 3 0
Bryan 1 0
Caddo 1 0
Canadian 11 0
Carter 1 0
Cherokee 1 0
Choctaw 1 0
Cleveland 39 3
Comanche 6 0
Craig 1 0
Creek 14 1
Custer 3 0
Delaware 2 0
Garvin 2 0
Grady 2 0
Jackson 1 0
Kay 17 0
Latimer 1 0
Lincoln 3 0
Logan 3 0
Mayes 2 0
McClain 2 0
Muskogee 5 0
Noble 3 0
Oklahoma 94 2
Okmulgee 2 0
Osage 5 0
Ottawa 1 0
Pawnee 14 1
Payne 7 0
Pittsburg 2 0
Pontotoc 2 0
Pottawatomie 2 0
Sequoyah 1 0
Stephens 1 0
Tulsa 49 1
Wagoner 8 0
Washington 9 0
Total 322 8
*Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-03-27 at 7:00 a.m.
